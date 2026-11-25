Javohir Sindarov shares his thoughts after the first game against Gukesh
Famous Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov shared his impressions of the match, pre-game nerves, and the tactics chosen after the first game against his Indian opponent, Dommaraju Gukesh.
«Today I just tried to enjoy the match»
Sindarov noted that despite the intense nerves before the start of the tournament, he managed to stay calm at the board and keep the position under control:
«Before the tournament, of course, I was very nervous. I thought a lot about the game. But today I just tried to enjoy the match and feel the atmosphere. I think we played a good game and everything is fine.
In general, if there is an opportunity, you always try to win. It doesn't matter which game it is. But in the first game, you usually try to study the opponent and act more cautiously. That's what I did — I tried to keep the position under control and use the time. In the end, my opponent defended very well. A draw is not a bad result either.», — said Javohir Sindarov.
Analysis of the first game and key aspects
Indicators
Details and Sindarov's assessment
Matchup
Javohir Sindarov — Dommaraju Gukesh
Stage and result
Game 1 — Draw
Game strategy
Studying the opponent, caution, controlling the position, and effective use of time
Assessment of opponent's moves
Gukesh defended very solidly and confidently at the end of the game
Do you think that after this draw, Javohir Sindarov will be able to break through Gukesh's defense and win in the upcoming games?
Leave your predictions in the comments and share this interview of our grandmaster with Uzbek chess fans immediately!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…