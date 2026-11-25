Australian Senator Fatima Payman attended a parliamentary session while holding her six-month-old daughter. During her speech, other senators also played with the infant, bringing a unique atmosphere to the meeting. This was reported by "India Today".

On November 25, during a session held in the Australian Senate, Western Australia representative and independent senator Fatima Payman delivered a speech from the podium while carrying her daughter. She kept her baby with her while participating in parliamentary discussions.

During the meeting, Senator Lidia Thorpe also interacted with the infant, playing "peek-a-boo" with her. This situation brought sincere and cheerful moments to the formal parliamentary proceedings.

This event went viral on social media, once again drawing attention to the topic of balancing motherhood and professional life.

In the Australian Parliament, it is permitted to bring infants into the meeting hall. Senators can look after their children or breastfeed them if necessary while participating in discussions.