Guardiola explains why he did not accept the 'Squadra Azzurra' offer
Former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola revealed another significant event in his career during an interview with Brazilian legend Romario. The Spanish specialist stated that he had received an official offer from the Italian Football Federation to manage the national team, but was forced to decline it due to fatigue and the need for a break.
Decision made after conversations with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo
According to Guardiola, he holds Italian football in very high regard, but after 18 years of relentless pressure, he had to make time for himself:
"I spoke with them (the Italian Football Federation). I am saying this for the first time, but it was embarrassing for me to turn down a country like Italy. Being considered as a candidate for the national team head coach position was a huge honor for me, but I felt I needed to take a break.
If they had offered me this job a few years ago, I probably would have accepted. But at that time, after conversations with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, I realized that I needed to stop. I needed more time for myself. I have been coaching for 18 years, playing matches every three days. At a certain point, you have to take a break..." — said Pep Guardiola (from his interview with Romario).
Key details of Guardiola's statement
Indicators
Details and facts
Negotiating party
Italian Football Federation
Reason for refusal
The need for a physical and mental break after 18 years of non-stop work
People who influenced the decision
Conversations with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo
Coaching experience
18 years of continuous work with a rhythm of matches every 3 days
Source
Exclusive interview with Romario (Romario TV)
As a reminder, Pep Guardiola had previously turned down offers from the national teams of the USA and Saudi Arabia for the same reason—he was on vacation.
Do you think that if Pep Guardiola had accepted the offer from the Italian national team, he could have led the 'Squadra Azzurra' back to the pinnacle of world football?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this confession from the coach with fellow football fans!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…