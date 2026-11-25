Former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola revealed another significant event in his career during an interview with Brazilian legend Romario. The Spanish specialist stated that he had received an official offer from the Italian Football Federation to manage the national team, but was forced to decline it due to fatigue and the need for a break.

Decision made after conversations with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo

According to Guardiola, he holds Italian football in very high regard, but after 18 years of relentless pressure, he had to make time for himself: