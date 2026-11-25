Karshi's Nasaf club hosted Bahrain's Al Khaldiya team at home in the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Two and secured an important victory. Ruziqul Berdiyev's side emerged victorious in a tightly contested match with a score of 1:0.

Decisive strike from Abbos Gholomov

Although the first half ended goalless, the "Dragons" achieved their goal early in the second half. In the 51st minute of the match, Abbos Gholomov found the back of the net, scoring the only goal that decided the outcome of the game.

Following these crucial 3 points, Nasaf increased their total to 7 points, moving up to 2nd place in the Group A standings. Bahrain's Al Khaldiya club remained in 4th place with 4 points. In the group's other match, Kuwait SC (6 points) and leaders Al Wahda (9 points) will face each other.