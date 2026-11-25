Nasaf defeats Al Khaldiya in ACL-2, moves up to 2nd place
Karshi's Nasaf club hosted Bahrain's Al Khaldiya team at home in the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Two and secured an important victory. Ruziqul Berdiyev's side emerged victorious in a tightly contested match with a score of 1:0.
Decisive strike from Abbos Gholomov
Although the first half ended goalless, the "Dragons" achieved their goal early in the second half. In the 51st minute of the match, Abbos Gholomov found the back of the net, scoring the only goal that decided the outcome of the game.
Following these crucial 3 points, Nasaf increased their total to 7 points, moving up to 2nd place in the Group A standings. Bahrain's Al Khaldiya club remained in 4th place with 4 points. In the group's other match, Kuwait SC (6 points) and leaders Al Wahda (9 points) will face each other.
Match details and team lineups
Indicators
Details
Competition and stage
ACL-2, Group A, 5th round
Result
Nasaf 1:0 Al Khaldiya
Goalscorer
Abbos Gholomov (51st minute)
Nasaf lineup
Abduvohid Nematov, Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov, Umar Eshmurodov, Alibek Davronov, Dilshod Murtazoyev, Oybek Rustamov (Golib Gaybullayev, 71), Murod Rahmatov, Sharof Muhiddinov (Sardor Bahromov, 65), Abbos Gholomov, Adenis Shala, Bobur Abduxoliqov (Yusuf Otubanjo, 65)
Al Khaldiya lineup
Al Gharabli, Humaydan, Odil, Ali (Dabo, 80), Assal, Drojdek, Moreira, Hasan (Al Romaihi, 60), Mendy (Bouhra, 80), Sabbar, Shili
Yellow cards
Adenis Shala (31'), Umar Eshmurodov (33')
Current situation in Group A (after 5 rounds)
Al Wahda — 9 points (1 game in hand)
Nasaf — 7 points
Kuwait SC — 6 points (1 game in hand)
Al Khaldiya — 4 points
Do you think Nasaf will perform successfully in the final round of the group stage and secure a spot in the playoffs?
Leave your assessment of the Karshi club's performance today in the comments and share the news of this joyful victory with fellow Uzbek football fans!
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