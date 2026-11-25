World Champion Gukesh shares thoughts on first match against Javokhir Sindarov
The reigning World Chess Champion, Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, shared his impressions of the first game played against the talented Uzbek chess player Javokhir Sindarov.
“The position consistently looked equal”
Gukesh noted that the match was played at a very high level and in an uncompromising spirit. Although both grandmasters had to solve minor tactical and positional problems during the game, they demonstrated high-quality chess:
“The game was truly high-level. The position consistently looked equal. As usual, there were small problems to solve. But both of us played a great game.”, — said Gukesh Dommaraju (reigning World Champion).
Analysis of the first game and reactions of the parties
Statistics
Details and ratings
Opponents
Gukesh Dommaraju — Javokhir Sindarov
Stage and result
Game 1 — Draw
Gukesh's assessment
The game was high-level, the position remained equal almost throughout
Key aspect
Both chess players successfully resolved the minor problems that arose
Recall that earlier, our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov also commented on this meeting, noting that in the first game he sought to study his opponent and keep the position under control, while Gukesh defended very solidly in the end.
Do you think Javokhir Sindarov will choose a more aggressive tactic against the reigning World Champion Gukesh in the upcoming games?
Leave your predictions in the comments and share this recognition from the World Champion with fans of Uzbek chess!
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