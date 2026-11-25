The reigning World Chess Champion, Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, shared his impressions of the first game played against the talented Uzbek chess player Javokhir Sindarov.

“The position consistently looked equal”

Gukesh noted that the match was played at a very high level and in an uncompromising spirit. Although both grandmasters had to solve minor tactical and positional problems during the game, they demonstrated high-quality chess:

“The game was truly high-level. The position consistently looked equal. As usual, there were small problems to solve. But both of us played a great game.”, — said Gukesh Dommaraju (reigning World Champion).

Analysis of the first game and reactions of the parties