The former head coach of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester Cityhas revealed the name of the player he never managed but always wished he could have coached. The Spanish tactician chose Brazilian star Neymar.

A partnership that missed by just one year

In an interview with the famous Romario TV project, Guardiola gave a short and clear answer:

“It is Neymar.” — said Pep Guardiola.

Interestingly, the paths of these two figures missed crossing at Barcelona by just one season. Pep Guardiola left the Catalan club in 2012, while Neymar joined the 'Blaugrana' a year later in 2013.

Current status of the two legends

Person Current status and club Period at Barcelona Pep Guardiola Since leavingManchester City unemployed (on a break from football) 2008 — 2012 (head coach) Neymar Playing for his beloved Santos club in Brazil 2013 — 2017 (forward)

Currently, Guardiola is not managing any team after parting ways with Manchester City and is taking a break. The 34-year-old Neymar is defending the colors of his boyhood club, the Brazilian team Santos.

Do you think if Pep Guardiola had stayed at Barcelona in 2013 and worked with Neymar, the Brazilian forward could have won the Ballon d'Or?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting confession from the coach with other football fans!