Today, November 25, the former captain of the Uzbekistan national football team and renowned player Odil Ahmedov celebrates his 39th birthday. He was born on November 25, 1987, in the city of Namangan.

Odil Ahmedov is considered one of the midfielders who has left a significant mark on the history of Uzbek football. Throughout his career, he played for clubs such as Pakhtakor, Russia's Anzhi and Krasnodar, and China's Shanghai SIPG.

The footballer made his debut for the Uzbekistan national team in 2007. He appeared in a total of 108 matches for the national team, scoring 21 goals. Ahmedov was appointed captain of the national team in 2015 and led the team as captain during the 2019 Asian Cup.

Having achieved a number of successes at the club level, the footballer won the Chinese league title with Shanghai SIPG in 2018. He has also been named Uzbekistan's Footballer of the Year several times.

Odil Ahmedov announced his retirement from professional football in December 2021. Since then, he has continued his career in football management.

We congratulate Odil Ahmedov on his birthday! We wish him robust health, a long life, and great success in his future endeavors!