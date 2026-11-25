For the World Crown: Sindarov draws with Gukesh in the 2nd game playing with black pieces
In Geneva, Switzerland, the uncompromising battle for the World Chess Championship crown continues between Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India.
Solid performance with black pieces and a second consecutive draw
The second game, which started on November 25 at 19:00 Tashkent time, lasted nearly two hours — until 20:57. In this match, our compatriot, playing with the black pieces, gave his opponent no chances, and the parties signed another draw.
As a reminder, the first game between the grandmasters also ended in a draw. Thus, after two rounds, the overall score remains tied — 1:1.
World Championship match schedule and results
Indicators
Details and results
Matchup
Javohir Sindarov — Gukesh Dommaraju
Date and time of 2nd game
November 25, 19:00 — 20:57 (Tashkent time)
Result of 2nd game
Draw (Javohir Sindarov played with black pieces)
Overall match score
1 : 1 (1st and 2nd games ended in a draw)
Next 3rd game
November 26, at 19:00 (Tashkent time)
Historical background
For information, Indian grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju is defending the World Champion title he won in the championship match held in Singapore in December 2024 for the first time. The decisive struggle between the two young stars will continue tomorrow, November 26, with the 3rd game.
In your opinion, will Javohir Sindarov, who achieved a solid draw with the black pieces, manage to take advantage of the white pieces' edge in tomorrow's 3rd game and break the deadlock in the match?
Leave your predictions in the comments and share this hot news with fans of Uzbek chess immediately!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…