In Geneva, Switzerland, the uncompromising battle for the World Chess Championship crown continues between Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India.

Solid performance with black pieces and a second consecutive draw

The second game, which started on November 25 at 19:00 Tashkent time, lasted nearly two hours — until 20:57. In this match, our compatriot, playing with the black pieces, gave his opponent no chances, and the parties signed another draw.

As a reminder, the first game between the grandmasters also ended in a draw. Thus, after two rounds, the overall score remains tied — 1:1.