Karshi's "Nasaf" club defeated Bahrain's "Al Khalidiya" team 1:0 at home in the next round of the AFC Champions League Two. After the match, the head coach of the "Dragons" Ruziqul Berdiyev participated in a press conference, where he provided detailed answers regarding the analysis of the game, the absence of the VAR system in the tournament, and the future of the team's main goalkeeper, Abduvohid Nematov.

"We won the last 4 games thanks to our activity in the second half"

The specialist noted that the Bahrainis arrived in Karshi quite refreshed after a 10-day break and increased the pressure at the end of the game through substitutes:

Game impressions: Although the hosts could not take advantage of some opportunities on the counterattack, the most important thing is that the necessary 3 points were secured.

Dominance in the second half: Because the opponents were physically fresh in the first half, it was difficult to break through the defense. "Nasaf" has won all of its last 4 matches thanks to good performance in the second half, and this time, after the goal, the players focused more on maintaining the score.

The absence of the VAR system and the controversial situation in the final minute

In the final minute of the match, the referee did not pay attention to a situation where it appeared that the visiting defender had passed the ball to the goalkeeper with his foot. Ruziqul Berdiyev expressed his objection to this situation:

"It looked like that to me too. Unfortunately, VAR is not working in the tournament. The importance of VAR was proven once again in today's game. Not only my opinion, but everyone in the stadium thought it was an intentional back-pass to the goalkeeper. For some reason, the referee ignored it. As for why there is no VAR in such a competition, one should ask the AFC representatives," said Ruziqul Berdiyev.

Will Abduvohid Nematov move to a foreign club?

At the press conference, reports circulating on social media about goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov moving to a foreign championship were also clarified. The coach stated that if a serious offer comes from a strong league, he will not stand in the goalkeeper's way:

"If there is an offer from a strong championship with high goals, I will no longer resist. He should become a legionnaire; he deserves it. He has served us very well and made a worthy contribution to "Nasaf's" achievements. If he decides to go, we will only wish him luck and a smooth path. But I haven't read anywhere about which team he is going to — not everything that is written turns out to be true," said Ruziqul Berdiyev.

Key points of the press conference

Topic Ruziqul Berdiyev's position and conclusions Victory over "Al Khalidiya" (1:0) Important 3 points were earned in a difficult game against an experienced opponent who had 10 days of rest Controversial refereeing situations The opponent made an intentional back-pass to the goalkeeper in the final minute, but the lack of VAR in the tournament is causing issues Abduvohid Nematov's future If there is an official offer from a strong foreign club with high goals, he will be wished a smooth path

In your opinion, is Abduvohid Nematov fully ready to continue his career in a stronger foreign league, and which league is he most suited for?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share these important points from Ruziqul Berdiyev with other Uzbek football fans immediately!