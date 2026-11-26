MacBook Neo, Air M4 and M5: Prices for November 26
As of November 26, 2026, the prices for Apple MacBook Air laptops have been released. The list includes the MacBook Neo 2026, as well as 13-inch and 15-inch models equipped with M4 and M5 processors. The devices are offered at various price points depending on memory capacity and color.
MacBook Neo 2026, new model:
• 8/256 GB Citrus — $709;
• 8/256 GB Silver — $719;
• 8/256 GB Indigo — $719;
• 8/256 GB Blush — $719;
• 8/512 GB — $819.
MacBook Air M4, 13-inch, 2025:
• 16/256 GB — $1179 (Sale);
• 16/512 GB — $1189;
• 16/1 TB — $1549;
• 24/512 GB — $1399 (Sale).
MacBook Air M4, 15-inch, 2025:
• 16/256 GB — $1399 (Sale);
• 16/512 GB — $1429;
• 16/1 TB — $1699;
• 24/512 GB — $1619.
MacBook Air M5, 13-inch, 2026, new model:
• 16/512 GB — $1199;
• 16/1 TB — $1519.
MacBook Air M5, 15-inch, 2026, new model:
• 16/512 GB — $1449;
• 16/1 TB — $1799;
• 24/1 TB — $2199.
Prices are subject to daily change. The values provided are accurate as of November 26, 2026.
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