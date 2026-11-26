As of November 26, 2026, the prices for Apple MacBook Air laptops have been released. The list includes the MacBook Neo 2026, as well as 13-inch and 15-inch models equipped with M4 and M5 processors. The devices are offered at various price points depending on memory capacity and color.

MacBook Neo 2026, new model:

• 8/256 GB Citrus — $709;

• 8/256 GB Silver — $719;

• 8/256 GB Indigo — $719;

• 8/256 GB Blush — $719;

• 8/512 GB — $819.

MacBook Air M4, 13-inch, 2025: