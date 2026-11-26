As of November 26, 2026, the prices for AirPods earphones and Apple Watch smartwatches have been released. The list includes various generations of AirPods, Apple Watch, SE, and Ultra models, as well as their variants based on size and color rather than storage capacity.

AirPods earphones:

• AirPods 2.1 — $104;

• AirPods 4 — $109;

• AirPods 4 ANC Wireless — $139;

• AirPods 5 ANC — $139;

• AirPods 5 ANC Wireless — $159;

• AirPods Pro Lightning — $169;

• AirPods Pro 2 Type-C — $189;

• AirPods Pro 3 — $209;

• AirPods Max 2023 — $379;

• AirPods Max 2 2024 — $439;

• AirPods Max 2 2026 — $449.

Apple Watch 11 and 12, models with Milanese loop: