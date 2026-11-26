New prices for AirPods and Apple Watch models
As of November 26, 2026, the prices for AirPods earphones and Apple Watch smartwatches have been released. The list includes various generations of AirPods, Apple Watch, SE, and Ultra models, as well as their variants based on size and color rather than storage capacity.
AirPods earphones:
• AirPods 2.1 — $104;
• AirPods 4 — $109;
• AirPods 4 ANC Wireless — $139;
• AirPods 5 ANC — $139;
• AirPods 5 ANC Wireless — $159;
• AirPods Pro Lightning — $169;
• AirPods Pro 2 Type-C — $189;
• AirPods Pro 3 — $209;
• AirPods Max 2023 — $379;
• AirPods Max 2 2024 — $439;
• AirPods Max 2 2026 — $449.
Apple Watch 11 and 12, models with Milanese loop:
• Apple Watch 11 2025, 42 mm Milanese — $699;
• Apple Watch 11 2025, 46 mm Milanese — $759;
• Apple Watch 12 2026, Milanese — $1029.
Apple Watch 11 2025:
• 42 mm Jet Black — $349;
• 42 mm Space Gray — $349;
• 42 mm Rose Gold — $379;
• 42 mm Silver — $379;
• 46 mm Jet Black — $379;
• 46 mm Space Gray — $379;
• 46 mm Silver — $369;
• 46 mm Gold — $359 (Sale).
Apple Watch 12 2026, new model:
• 42 mm — $419;
• 46 mm — $449.
Apple Watch 9:
41 mm:
• Midnight — $279;
• Silver — $249.
45 mm:
• Midnight — $249 (Sale).
Apple Watch SE 2:
• 40 mm Midnight — $199;
• 40 mm Silver, Starlight — $229;
• 44 mm Midnight — $199 (Sale);
• 44 mm Silver, Starlight — $239.
Apple Watch SE 3, new model:
• 40 mm Midnight — $234;
• 40 mm Starlight — $234;
• 44 mm Midnight — $254;
• 44 mm Starlight — $254.
Apple Watch Ultra 1 2022:
• 49 mm — $489 (Mega Sale).
Apple Watch Ultra 2:
• 49 mm Black — $599;
• 49 mm Natural — $599;
• 49 mm Black Milanese — $699.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 2025:
• 49 mm Black — $639 (Sale);
• 49 mm Natural — $639.
Apple Watch Ultra 4, new model:
• 49 mm — $779;
• 49 mm Milanese — $1099.
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