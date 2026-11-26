US President Donald Trump responded in his characteristic humorous manner to a question regarding the recent political views of billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk. Trump's statement came after Elon Musk announced in an interview that he is not a member of MAGA (Make America Great Again movement).

Response to journalists and additional descriptions

When media representatives asked for comments on Musk's words, the US President praised his intellectual capacity while preferring to keep the rest of his personality a secret:

“He is 80 percent a super genius, I refuse to say what the other 20 percent is,” said Donald Trump.

In addition, Trump used a number of warm descriptions regarding the billionaire:

Personal assessment: Trump described Musk as a “very unusual guy,” “a great person,” and “a bit conservative,” noting that he would say this humorous remark directly to Musk himself.

Analysis of political views: In the President's opinion, even if people try to change their views during elections, they eventually return to their true political nature over time. Nevertheless, at the end of the conversation, he praised Musk once again, noting that “he is truly a good guy.”

Chronology and context of Trump and Musk's relationship

Category / Period Details and quotes Triggering statement Elon Musk said in an interview that he is not a member of the MAGA movement New quote “80 percent a super genius, I refuse to say what the other 20 percent is” Previous similar description (September 2025) Trump had previously called Musk “80 percent a super genius, and he has a few problems with the other 20 percent” Nature of relationship Complex, but based on mutual respect and open humor

What do you think Donald Trump meant by Elon Musk's “other 20 percent” — his unpredictable decisions or his independent political views?

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