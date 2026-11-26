“Olimpik-MobiUz” defeats “Shurtan”, takes an important step toward Super League qualification
In the first leg of the Uzbekistan Super League promotion play-off, the “Olimpik-MobiUz” team visited G‘uzor's “Shurtan” club and secured a confident 2:1 victory.
Early goal, equalizer, and the winner
The match began with intense attacks from the visitors, and in just the 4th minute, Javohir Bahodirov put “Olimpik-MobiUz” ahead. However, the G‘uzor side managed to equalize in the 18th minute thanks to a precise strike by Nodirbek Mukarov.
The fate of the match, which was contested under high pressure in the second half, was decided in the 68th minute by a goal from Ravshanbek Abdumannonov, securing a vital away win for “Olimpik-MobiUz”.
Match report and team lineups
Indicators
Details
Competition stage
Uzbekistan Super League promotion play-off (1st leg)
Match result
“Shurtan” 1:2 “Olimpik-MobiUz”
Goalscorers
Nodirbek Mukarov (18') — Javohir Bahodirov (4'), Ravshanbek Abdumannonov (68')
“Shurtan”: Musulmonov, Vegerya, Shaykulov, Klochkov, Murodov, Toshqo‘ziyev, Kharshiladze, Mukarov, Mamatkhojayev, Abdualimov, Suvonov.
“Olimpik-MobiUz”: Kudratov, Hamidov, Bahodirov, Rahimov, Makhamatov, Abdurashidov, Fayzullayev, Kuanishbayev, Kim, Tukhsanov, Abdumannonov.
In your opinion, is “Olimpik-MobiUz” fully ready to play in the Super League next season, or can “Shurtan” still have the final say?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important result with fellow Uzbek football fans!
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