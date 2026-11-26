In the first leg of the Uzbekistan Super League promotion play-off, the “Olimpik-MobiUz” team visited G‘uzor's “Shurtan” club and secured a confident 2:1 victory.

Early goal, equalizer, and the winner

The match began with intense attacks from the visitors, and in just the 4th minute, Javohir Bahodirov put “Olimpik-MobiUz” ahead. However, the G‘uzor side managed to equalize in the 18th minute thanks to a precise strike by Nodirbek Mukarov.

The fate of the match, which was contested under high pressure in the second half, was decided in the 68th minute by a goal from Ravshanbek Abdumannonov, securing a vital away win for “Olimpik-MobiUz”.