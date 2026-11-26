Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has shared his thoughts on the on-field chemistry and current form of the team's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and center-forward Alexander Isak.

Coach's recognition: a blend of team play and individual skill

According to Liverpool News, the Spanish manager emphasized that the actions of these two players are having a positive impact on the team's results:

"Alex and Flo are in good form right now. They are helping the team play well and achieve results. When the team as a whole is playing good football, the situation looks a bit better," said Andoni Iraola.

Wirtz and Isak's statistics for the current season

Player Appearances Goals Assists "Goal + Assist" system Florian Wirtz 17 4 6 10 points Alexander Isak 16 10 1 11 points

As a reminder, Liverpool, under the management of Andoni Iraola, currently sits in 4th place in the Premier League table with 21 points after 11 rounds.

Do you think the Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak tandem can lead Liverpool to the Premier League title this season?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share these exciting statistics with fellow Merseyside fans immediately!