Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff managed to tidy up their appearance by using the barbershop services at the club's training ground. This was reported by The Touchline, accompanied by relevant photographs.

A rushed start and fan jokes

It turns out that after returning from the US national team camp last week, the Argentine specialist had to dive into work with the "Red Devils" very quickly. Because of this, Pochettino and his colleagues did not even have time to get a haircut.

Football fans on social media welcomed these photos with humorous comments:

According to fans: This is exactly what United were missing in the first two matches under Pochettino — a new haircut;

New hope: Fans are joking that everything will be fine with the team now.

Initial results under Pochettino and the current standings

The initial matches and current standing in competitions for Manchester United under the Argentine coach look as follows:

Indicators Details and results First match result 0:4 defeat to Liverpool Second match result 2:2 draw with Sporting Position in the English Premier League 19th place in the league table Position in the Champions League 19th place in the overall table

Do you think Mauricio Pochettino can lead Manchester United out of this difficult situation and transform the team's play in a short time?

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