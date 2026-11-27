A horrific tragedy occurred during a football match in the city of Irapuato, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato: 26-year-old footballer Luis Alberto Rios Chavez, known by the nickname "El More," lost his life as a result of an armed attack carried out directly on the football pitch.

Details of the incident and the investigation process

According to information released by the TV Azteca channel, the armed attack took place while the game was in full swing:

Attackers: Unknown individuals were traveling on motorcycles and are said to be members of an armed criminal group.

Victims and casualties: As a result of the shooting, footballer Luis Alberto Rios Chavez died at the scene, and another person sustained injuries of varying severity during the incident.

Investigation: Local law enforcement agencies are currently conducting an investigation into this armed attack.

Football career of Luis Alberto Rios Chavez

Period / Direction Club and league details Previous career Played for the "Atletico San Francisco del Rincon" club, which participates in the third division of the Mexican championship Last team Was a player for the "Arandas" club, which participates in the amateur league, and was on the pitch for this very team when the tragedy occurred

In your opinion, what additional measures are necessary to ensure the safety of athletes and fans during football matches in Mexico and Latin American countries?

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