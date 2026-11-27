In an interview with the prestigious Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro spoke openly about the potential of young Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov, as well as global football stars and his own personal Ballon d'Or award.

"A diamond moving at 300 kilometers per hour"

While praising the physical attributes of his charge in the Uzbekistan national team, Abdukodir Khusanov, the Italian expert also focused on the areas of his game that need polishing alongside his strengths:

"He has incredible physical capabilities, but he is a diamond that still needs polishing. He is always moving at 300 kilometers per hour. Sometimes he wins the ball, and sometimes he is late, even knocking over the linesman. This is normal, and we need to work on it," said Fabio Cannavaro.

Reflections on Van Dijk, the "Ballon d'Or," and Italian football

During the conversation, Cannavaro also touched upon other important topics in world football:

Topic Fabio Cannavaro's thoughts Virgil van Dijk and Serie A He said that he spoke with van Dijk during the World Cup and the Dutch defender expressed a desire to play in the Italian championship. In the coach's opinion, it would be interesting to see a player with such physical strength and speed in the AC Milan squad. 2006 "Ballon d'Or" In his opinion, if Zinedine Zidane had not headbutted Marco Materazzi in the final, it would have been much harder for him to win this prestigious award. Modern defenders Among current defenders, he sees Barcelona representative Pau Cubarsí as a worthy contender for the Ballon d'Or. Italian national team He emphasized that the problem of conceding many goals is not related to the mistakes of individual defenders, but to shortcomings in the team pressing and ball recovery system.

Do you think that under the guidance of Fabio Cannavaro, Abdukodir Khusanov can harmonize the speed and discipline in his game and reach the level of the world's best defenders?

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