Reports have emerged that between 500 and 700 monkeys have gathered in the area of the famous Taj Mahal complex in Agra, India. Videos showing the troop of animals moving freely in front of the complex's East, West, and Royal gates are going viral on social media.

Serious danger to tourists and injuries

Visitors to the complex are suffering from the aggressive behavior of the monkeys. According to reports, several local and foreign tourists, including an 83-year-old Brazilian guest and a 6-year-old child, have been hospitalized in recent months due to monkey bites.

Details of the situation and measures being taken