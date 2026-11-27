Monkeys take over three gates of the Taj Mahal and attack tourists in India
Reports have emerged that between 500 and 700 monkeys have gathered in the area of the famous Taj Mahal complex in Agra, India. Videos showing the troop of animals moving freely in front of the complex's East, West, and Royal gates are going viral on social media.
Serious danger to tourists and injuries
Visitors to the complex are suffering from the aggressive behavior of the monkeys. According to reports, several local and foreign tourists, including an 83-year-old Brazilian guest and a 6-year-old child, have been hospitalized in recent months due to monkey bites.
Details of the situation and measures being taken
Category
Status and details
Material damage and attacks
Monkeys are chasing tourists and snatching food and personal belongings from their hands (glasses, mobile phones, and bags)
Root cause of the problem
Due to a lack of coordination between the agencies responsible for the complex — the Archaeological Survey of India and the city municipality — efforts to catch and relocate the monkeys are proving ineffective
Security service
Special personnel armed with slingshots have been deployed to protect the area and drive the animals away
Recommendations for tourists
The administration advises guests not to approach the monkeys, not to take photos with them, and not to carry food or shiny objects in plain sight
In your opinion, is it better to relocate animals to special reserves to prevent such situations at world-famous tourist sites like the Taj Mahal, or is strengthening control sufficient?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following travel news and the most interesting events in the world!
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