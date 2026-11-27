The Hungarian parliament has approved a law to introduce a special property tax for the country's wealthiest citizens. During the voting process held in the supreme legislative body on November 26, the government's initiative was supported by 134 deputies, 79 parliamentarians voted against it, and 7 abstained. For the document to fully enter into force, it must now be signed by President Andras Baka. Thus, Prime Minister Peter Magyar has fulfilled one of his key campaign promises.

Tax rates and categories of taxpayers

The new levy will affect Hungarian citizens whose assets are valued at more than 1 billion forints:

1 percent rate: For owners with wealth between 1 billion and 99 billion forints ;

1.5 percent rate: For ultra-high-net-worth individuals with capital exceeding 99 billion forints ;

Procedure for residents: For residents of the country, the tax applies not only to domestic assets but also to assets held abroad;

Procedure for foreign citizens: Foreign nationals are also subject to the law, but they will only pay tax on real estate and company shares located within the territory of Hungary.

Payment deadlines and the list of billionaires

Indicators Details and deadlines Calculation date Based on asset value as of December 31 each year First reporting period Current year 2026 First payment deadline Must be transferred to the budget by August 31, 2027 Billionaires in the Forbes ranking There are 36 billionaires in the country with wealth exceeding 100 billion forints

According to the Hungarian edition of Forbes magazine, the majority of those on this list built their capital during the sixteen-year period when former Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party were in power.

Do you think the introduction of a special property tax for the ultra-wealthy will help ensure social justice or cause large capital to flee the country?

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