Tevez has invited former teammates he played with throughout his career to the farewell match. He played alongside Messi for the Argentina national team and with Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Argentine footballer Carlos Tevez's farewell match will take place on December 20 at the "La Bombonera" stadium of the "Boca Juniors" club in Buenos Aires. It has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will participate, while the participation of Cristiano Ronaldo is currently uncertain. This was reported by Infobae.

In an interview with Infobae, Tevez said that he had also invited Ronaldo. He noted that there is a possibility the Portuguese footballer could take the field in the same match as Messi, but this matter has not yet been finalized.

Sergio Aguero, Martin Palermo, Leandro Paredes, Rio Ferdinand, Gianluigi Buffon, Edwin van der Sar, and other football stars are also expected to participate in the farewell match.

Throughout his career, Tevez played for Boca Juniors, Corinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, and Shanghai Shenhua. He made 76 appearances for the Argentina national team, scoring 13 goals. He won a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He ended his professional football career in 2022.