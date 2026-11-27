Barcelona and Inter show serious interest in Roma defender Mario Hermoso
Roma central defender Mario Hermoso has caught the attention of two European giants. According to renowned insider Ekrem Konur on his social media, Barcelona and Inter are actively monitoring the 31-year-old Spanish footballer.
Contract status and transfer value
The fact that the experienced defender's current agreement with the Roman club is nearing its expiration creates a favorable opportunity for the big clubs:
Indicators
Details
Player and age
Mario Hermoso (Spain, 31 years old)
Current club
Roma (playing since 2024)
Contract expiration date
End of June next year
Transfermarkt value
7 million euros
Current season statistics
11 matches and 2 goals in Serie A
In your opinion, is it better for Mario Hermoso to continue his career in the Spanish championship with Barcelona, or should he stay in Italy and accept Inter's offer?
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