Shavkat Mirziyoyev wishes success to Javokhir Sindarov as he competes for the world chess crown (video)
On November 27, 2026, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised the performance of Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, who is participating in the decisive match for the world chess crown. The head of state specifically noted that our compatriot has played the first three games with dignity and at a high level.
«I wish the chess player success and strength»
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that he is closely following the prestigious matches taking place in Geneva:
«He played the three games well, we are watching», — the head of state noted while commenting on Javokhir Sindarov's performance.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev also wished the Uzbek grandmaster success and strength in the upcoming matches, expressing hope that he will emerge victorious in this historic confrontation.
Current status of the World Chess Championship match in Geneva
Currently, in the city of Geneva, Switzerland, Javokhir Sindarov is competing for the chess crown against the reigning world champion, Indian grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, in a 14-game match. All of the first three games ended in draws after intense struggles:
Game
Date
Result
Total Score
Game 1
November 24, 2026
Draw (½–½)
0.5 – 0.5
Game 2
November 25, 2026
Draw (½–½)
1.0 – 1.0
Game 3
November 26, 2026
Draw (½–½)
1.5 – 1.5
According to the regulations, one of the players must accumulate 7.5 points to win the world champion title. The next 4th game of the match will be held on November 28.
Do you think Javokhir Sindarov can defeat the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and bring the world chess crown to Uzbekistan?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news with your loved ones who are following the brightest achievements of Uzbek sports!
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