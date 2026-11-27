On November 27, 2026, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised the performance of Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, who is participating in the decisive match for the world chess crown. The head of state specifically noted that our compatriot has played the first three games with dignity and at a high level.

«I wish the chess player success and strength»

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that he is closely following the prestigious matches taking place in Geneva:

«He played the three games well, we are watching», — the head of state noted while commenting on Javokhir Sindarov's performance.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also wished the Uzbek grandmaster success and strength in the upcoming matches, expressing hope that he will emerge victorious in this historic confrontation.