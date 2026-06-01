Space-grade 'glue' for electronics invented in Russia

The Rosel holding, part of Rostec, has developed a silver-based nanopaste designed for crystal mounting via sintering. The key feature of this technology is bonding materials under pressure, which prevents the formation of voids in the joint, unlike traditional soldering. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new development ensures high thermal and electrical conductivity, as well as the ability to withstand extreme temperatures and sharp thermal cycles. According to the developers, the paste allows for assembly at temperatures of 200–250 °C. At the same time, the finished joints demonstrate significantly higher thermal resistance than classic solders.

One of the material's key features is its radiation resistance, which is critical for space hardware. The Central Design Bureau of Special Radio Materials (SKB RM) was responsible for creating the nanopaste. Initial tests showed high performance, including thermal conductivity of up to 170 W/m*K.