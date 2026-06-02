Russia announces lunar program until 2036

·85·Technology
Russia announces lunar program until 2036

Russia has outlined new plans for its lunar program for the coming decade. According to a presentation by Lev Zeleny, scientific director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the launch of the “Luna-31” mission is scheduled for 2035. As part of this project, a landing and launch vehicle will be sent to Earth's natural satellite to study the Moon's most mysterious and unique regions. This is reported by news source.

According to the program, the “Luna-30” heavy lunar rover will explore polar regions in 2033, while the “Luna-31” mission will begin in 2035. In 2036, another landing vehicle specializing in astronomy, resources, and biology is expected to be launched. These missions will be a logical continuation of Russia's sequential lunar expeditions.

Prior to this, the implementation of the “Luna-26” and “Luna-27” projects is planned. The “Luna-26” orbital station will initially operate at an altitude of 60–80 km, later serving as a data relay. The “Luna-27” mission is crucial for testing high-precision safe landing technologies and conducting research in polar regions.

At the same time, international cooperation is developing. In May 2025, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration signed a memorandum on building a power plant for the International Lunar Research Station. This project will allow for testing long-term unmanned operation technologies to ensure future human presence on the Moon.

RussiaRoscosmosMoonSpaceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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