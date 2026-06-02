NASA Chief issues statement on aliens and crashed spacecraft

·205·Technology
NASA Chief issues statement on aliens and crashed spacecraft

NASA Chief Jared Isaacman stated that the American space agency has no documented evidence regarding crashed alien spacecraft or their remains. He addressed the topic while answering questions about potential human contact with extraterrestrial civilizations at the CNBC CEO Council Summit in Washington. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Isaacman, NASA has no evidence to support popular theories about UFO crashes being covered up by the US government. At the same time, he noted that there is material regarding objects whose nature cannot yet be determined—Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

US President Donald Trump is pushing this initiative across the government. He has ordered the collection of all relevant files and their disclosure so that people can draw their own conclusions. Isaacman noted that he considers this initiative excellent, but personally has no information about alien bodies.

The topic of UFOs and alien life returned to the spotlight in February following a statement by Donald Trump. At that time, he promised to begin releasing classified government documents on the subject. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and relevant agencies have been tasked with this.

The opening of the archives is expected to allow the public to access classified information that has fueled various theories for decades. For now, NASA is limiting itself to making files on recorded unidentified phenomena available for public access.

NASAJared IsaacmanDonald TrumpUFOSpace
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