Blue Origin explosion: Restoring the New Glenn site could take two years

·79·Technology
Blue Origin explosion: Restoring the New Glenn site could take two years

Following the explosion of the New Glenn heavy-lift rocket at Cape Canaveral, restoration work on the launch pad may take approximately two years. This forecast was shared by NASA head Jared Isaacman at the CNBC CEO Council Summit in Washington, as reported by Ixbt.com. According to him, completing all repairs by 2028 seems like a realistic goal. Drawing on NASA's experience, Isaacman emphasized that restoring damaged launch infrastructure requires significant time, even with a high pace of work.

The agency head noted that such facilities have extremely complex designs, making it impossible to accelerate the repair and re-certification process. Previously, a serious incident occurred at the Florida testing site during pre-flight tests of the New Glenn rocket.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman arrived at the scene and surveyed the extent of the damage by helicopter. Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos stated that the exact causes of the accident have not yet been determined.

Company representatives confirmed the incident and specifically noted that no employees were injured in the explosion. This event is expected to delay Blue Origin's space plans by several years.

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Blue OriginNew GlennNASASpaceJeff Bezos
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