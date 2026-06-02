Proposal to build an exact replica of a Moon base in Baikonur

Konstantin Busygin, head of the Baikonur administration, has proposed creating an exact replica of a lunar settlement in the city to house young specialists. This project is expected to be a significant step toward space exploration. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The project envisions the creation of a unique "Lunar commune" on Earth. Here, young specialists will be able to conduct experiments in isolated conditions and study life in space. According to Busygin, such a complex will provide new momentum to the space industry.

It is also estimated that this initiative could increase the flow of tourists to Baikonur tenfold. Currently, the project exists in the form of drawings and preliminary plans, and it is viewed as a key part of developing space tourism.

The city head emphasized the need to develop space tourism, including excursions to Roskosmos facilities. This could help not only in attracting tourists but also in training young personnel for the industry.

The administration announced that it is utilizing all available resources to make space tourism in Baikonur a reality. In the future, this "Lunar town" is expected to become a hub where science and tourism intersect.