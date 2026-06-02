Xiaomi introduces the new Mijia Air Conditioner GentleAir for Europe

·45·Technology
Xiaomi introduces the new Mijia Air Conditioner GentleAir for Europe

At an event in Vienna, Xiaomi unveiled the new Mijia Air Conditioner GentleAir, designed for the global market. The device's main feature is the elimination of harsh cold air currents that cause discomfort. To achieve this, engineers redesigned the airflow structure and introduced micro-perforated louvers that gently distribute air throughout the room. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The system reduces the feeling of drafts by distributing air evenly and softly rather than in a directed stream. The air conditioner offers three circulation modes: Halo Flow distributes air without direct blowing, Canopy Flow directs cooling from top to bottom, and Carpet Flow is used in heating mode to lift warm air from the floor upwards.

According to Xiaomi, the device is capable of cooling a room in just 30 seconds and switching to heating mode within 60 seconds. It features a Turbo mode for maximum power, as well as an AI Energy Saving function that adapts to user habits, saving up to 24.5% in energy consumption.

The new model is available in several power variants ranging from 2.6 kW to 7.0 kW. The device can be controlled via the Xiaomi Home app, and voice commands are supported via Google Assistant.

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Abror Shuhratov
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