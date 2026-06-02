Focused Energy raises $240 million for laser fusion technology

·38·Technology
Focused Energy raises $240 million for laser fusion technology

German startup Focused Energy has successfully raised $240 million in a Series A funding round. This marks one of the largest early-stage financing events in the fusion energy sector, bringing the company's total private capital to $300 million. The startup has also secured $200 million in grants, making it one of the best-funded projects in the field. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Focused Energy is working on a reactor that compresses fusion fuel using lasers. This method is called inertial confinement and is based on the experience of the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. NIF is currently the only controlled fusion reaction center in the world to have produced more energy than was consumed.

To simplify the design, the company is using a "direct drive" system, abandoning the complex gold cylinders used in the NIF experiment. In this method, lasers compress the fuel capsule directly, increasing reactor efficiency. While NIF performs only 400 laser shots per year, Focused Energy plans to achieve 10 shots per second, or 864,000 per day, for commercial purposes.

German energy giant RWE participated as the lead investor in the funding round. The SPRIND innovation agency and the European Innovation Council Fund also took part. Focused Energy aims to build its first demonstration system, called Lighthouse, on the site of a former nuclear power plant in Germany.

The fusion energy market is in the spotlight for investors this year. Recently, Thea Energy raised $100 million and Inertia Enterprises secured $450 million. Focused Energy aims to lead in this competitive environment with its laser technology.

Focused EnergyFusion EnergyLaser TechnologyStartupInvestment
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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