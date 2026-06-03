Meta Launches AI Agent for WhatsApp Business Globally

For years, WhatsApp has been a primary communication tool for businesses of all sizes worldwide. Now, Meta is integrating artificial intelligence technologies into the platform to transform it into a comprehensive work application for small and medium-sized businesses. On Wednesday, the company announced the global rollout of a customer support bot called Meta Business Agent within WhatsApp. Techcrunch.com reports .

This project was launched publicly after nearly two years of testing by Meta in countries such as India and Mexico. According to Meta, the AI agent can answer customer questions, recommend products, schedule appointments, sort sales inquiries, and transfer conversations to a live operator when necessary. Additionally, this bot is being rolled out on Instagram DMs.

Currently, the company is testing a feature via Business Agent that provides daily reports and analytics on chats occurring during off-hours. This capability is available to selected accounts on WhatsApp Business, Instagram Pro, Messenger, and Meta Business Suite. In the future, the agent is expected to gain functions such as conducting market research, highlighting product features, and managing user calendars.

Meta is also developing a platform for creating custom agents that integrate with systems like Shopify, Zendesk, and Shopee for large enterprises. The company plans to charge for this AI service under the WhatsApp Business Premium subscription. Large businesses will pay based on the number of tokens consumed while using the agent.