Biggest Cyberattacks and Data Breaches of 2026

·69·Technology
Biggest Cyberattacks and Data Breaches of 2026

Looking back at the past period of 2026, cybersecurity issues may seem overshadowed by global wars, the climate crisis, and new pandemics. However, cybersecurity remains a crucial barometer of events on the world stage. Botnets are intensifying digital attacks against the West, while governments are using citizens' data and infrastructure as weapons against entire populations. Meanwhile, financially motivated hackers continue to damage public and private sectors, demanding large ransoms. Techcrunch.com reports on this. reports .

In the US, a data breach caused by errors during the reform of federal agencies by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, is still under investigation. What happened to the most classified data of the Social Security Administration (SSA) remains unknown. According to reports, DOGE uploaded a database containing Social Security numbers and personal information of nearly all living Americans to an unsecured third-party server. This could be the largest data theft in US history.

The situation in Europe is also quite complex. Russia-linked hacking groups have attacked energy and water supply systems in Poland, Sweden, and Norway. Poland's power grids and water treatment facilities were targeted by malware, while in Norway, attacks on dams resulted in significant water wastage. Such hybrid warfare actions are spilling over from the digital realm, posing threats to the real lives of the population.

Recently, amid the US-Israel war against Iran, warnings have been issued about Iranian hackers attacking critical US infrastructure. In particular, private water utilities remain the most vulnerable points, as many lack even the most basic cybersecurity defenses. By mid-2026, digital attacks and hybrid wars continue to pose a serious threat to global security.

CybersecurityHackersElon MuskDOGERussia
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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