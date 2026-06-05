Startup Battlefield Returns to Australia: New Opportunities in Sydney

In November 2017, TechCrunch brought the Startup Battlefield competition to Australia for the first time. At that time, 15 startups from Australia and New Zealand presented their projects to investors and judges on the Sydney stage. Years later, this prestigious event is returning to the region. On August 19, Startup Battlefield, organized in partnership with Stripe, will present an unforgettable evening for the Sydney startup ecosystem. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Ten selected companies will pitch their ideas to prominent investors and the global press. The top three teams will win up to $10,000 in Stripe credits. The main winner will receive a direct ticket to the Startup Battlefield 200 competition at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco in October. This means entering the world's most prestigious startup stage without an application or additional screenings.

The success of previous events proves the importance of this platform. For example, the 2017 winner, HealthMatch, raised over $25 million in investment after this victory and currently serves more than 1 million patients worldwide. The runner-up, FluroSat, later received investment from the Microsoft M12 fund, became Regrow Agriculture, and raised a total of over $60 million.

Overall, Battlefield alumni in Australia have raised more than $147 million in investment. They are supported by giants such as Y Combinator, Blackbird Ventures, Microsoft, and Techstars. This year's event will be a great opportunity not only for participants but also for founders and builders across the region to showcase world-class work.