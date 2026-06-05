Filtr: New Tool That Completely Blocks Ads in iPhone and Mac Apps

Using ad blockers is important not only for convenience but also for security. Even the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recommends them to protect against online threats. However, many traditional blockers only work within browsers and are ineffective against tracking ads inside mobile apps. Thanks to new features in iOS 26 and macOS 26, Filtr, a tool that blocks ads in all apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, has been introduced. Techcrunch.com reports .

Filtr is a new project developed by Kaylee Serena Calderolla, the creator of the popular Wipr ad blocker. While Wipr only prevented ads from loading in the Safari browser, Filtr operates at the system level. This means it blocks ads and tracking code not only in browsers but also in almost all third-party apps you use. It utilizes the new URL filters function in Apple software.

According to the developer, Filtr does not collect users' personal data and does not require access to it. Apple's URL filter technology also prioritizes privacy. The system works based on a special blocklist stored on the device and stops requests to suspicious domains at the network level. Since this process is proxied through Apple servers, the developer cannot see which sites users are visiting.

Filtr is currently one of the first apps to implement this new technology. Calderolla noted that implementing this feature was quite complex due to insufficient information in Apple's documentation. Nevertheless, the result exceeded expectations: instead of the usual stream of ads, blank spaces appear when opening apps. Currently, this service is offered within the Wipr app for an annual subscription of $5.