Anthropic on the Eve of IPO: Daniela Amodei Dismisses AI Doubts

·72·Technology
Anthropic on the Eve of IPO: Daniela Amodei Dismisses AI Doubts

As Anthropic prepares for its major IPO, co-founder Daniela Amodei addressed doubts about profitability in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Last week, the company announced it had raised $65 billion based on a $965 billion valuation. Due to high demand from investors, Anthropic revealed it had confidentially filed documents for a public listing. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Speaking at the Bloomberg Tech conference, Amodei explained the decision by citing the need for capital. She emphasized that training and serving (inference) advanced models requires significant expenditure. In Amodei's view, industry leaders will need stable capital flows over time, and public markets are the most suitable place to meet this need.

Anthropic's growth rates are astonishing: in May, annual revenue exceeded $47 billion, whereas at the end of 2025, this figure was around $9 billion. However, major corporations like Uber are considering budget cuts, stating that not all AI expenditures yield the expected results. Nevertheless, Amodei believes the business world has not yet fully explored AI capabilities.

Amodei also addressed why Anthropic is not building its own data centers like OpenAI or Elon Musk's xAI project. According to her, the company prefers demand to slightly exceed supply rather than purchasing excess computing power and wasting resources. It was recently revealed that Anthropic signed a $1.25 billion per month contract with xAI for computing power.

AnthropicArtificial IntelligenceIPODaniela AmodeiTechnology
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Anthropic on the Eve of IPO: Daniela Amodei Dismisses AI Doubts – Zamin.uz, 05.06.2026