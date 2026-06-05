Founders Fund Launches Show Featuring Tech Industry Stars

·66·Technology
Founders Fund Launches Show Featuring Tech Industry Stars

A new opportunity has emerged for those who wish to see Silicon Valley leaders like Sam Altman and Palmer Luckey engaged in an intriguing card game. Founders Fund, the venture capital firm founded by Peter Thiel, has unveiled its own private entertainment project. Titled MAFIA the GAME, this show features prominent tech figures testing their wits through the popular "Mafia" game. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The debut episode featured OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey, biohacker Bryan Johnson, and Signal messenger creator Moxie Marlinspike. The project is moderated by Founders Fund marketing director and Pirate Wires editor Mike Solana. Solana emphasized that he was tired of traditional venture content and that getting to know people through such games is more engaging.

Currently, owning such media platforms holds strategic importance for business. In the modern world, power and influence are increasingly accessed through infotainment. Companies and CEOs are striving to leverage this new reality in various ways. For instance, OpenAI recently attracted significant attention by acquiring the popular TBPN podcast.

Furthermore, individuals like Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson are achieving great success in promoting their brands through their activity on social networks. The show launched by Founders Fund also serves to strengthen the personal brands of tech industry leaders and facilitate communication with the audience in a new style.

Founders FundSam AltmanOpenAISilicon ValleyTechnology
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