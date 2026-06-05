NSA Uses Anthropic's Mythos Model for Cyber Operations

·64·Technology
NSA Uses Anthropic's Mythos Model for Cyber Operations

Anthropic has sent a team of engineers to assist the US National Security Agency (NSA) in utilizing its most advanced artificial intelligence model for cybersecurity, Mythos. According to the Financial Times, citing anonymous sources, nearly half a dozen specialists are helping the intelligence agency adapt the model for specialized applications. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report .

Currently, there is no precise information indicating that engineers or the Mythos model are being directly used in hacking operations. The NSA primarily focuses on gathering intelligence through undersea cables, corporate partnerships, and other covert channels, as well as conducting offensive cyber operations against foreign adversaries.

Interestingly, in April, Axios reported that the NSA was using the Mythos model despite a federal ban on utilizing Anthropic technologies. The US Department of Defense had labeled Anthropic a "supply chain risk" because the company did not permit the use of its models for mass internal surveillance and the creation of autonomous weapons.

Anthropic states that the Mythos model is so powerful in the field of cybersecurity that its capabilities could be misused to identify vulnerabilities in security systems and carry out hacking attacks. For this reason, the company had restricted access to this model. Currently, many governments are striving to acquire this technology.

NSA representatives refused to confirm or deny these reports. Anthropic has also not provided an official comment so far. This partnership is expected to further intensify debates regarding the role of artificial intelligence in national security and cyber warfare.

AnthropicNSAMythosArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurity
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