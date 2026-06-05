Aviation News in Russia: PD-8 Engine Receives Certification

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Aviation News in Russia: PD-8 Engine Receives Certification

A significant event has occurred in the Russian aviation industry: the new PD-8 engine, designed for import-substituting Superjet aircraft, and the Il-114-300 passenger liner have received official type certificates. This powerplant has successfully completed the entire certification testing program and fully complies with airworthiness standards. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The PD-8 engine is a fully domestic development with a thrust of 8 tons in flight mode. This engine is specifically designed for short-range Superjet aircraft and may be used in other types of aircraft in the future, including the Be-200. Special test benches, flying laboratories, and experimental aircraft were used during the testing process.

The total operating time of the prototype units exceeded 6,500 hours. Representatives of the Rostec corporation stated that obtaining this certificate significantly accelerates the certification process for the SJ-100 aircraft, assembled entirely from domestic components. The first batch of PD-8 engines is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.

Furthermore, manufacturers aim to create a family of engines with varying thrust levels based on the PD-8. The development of a special PD-8V version for the Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter is also not ruled out in the future.

AviationTechnologyPD-8SuperjetRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
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