Federal Bill to Regulate Artificial Intelligence Introduced in the US

·33·Technology
Federal Bill to Regulate Artificial Intelligence Introduced in the US

A new bipartisan bill aimed at establishing a federal framework for regulating the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models has been announced in the US. Titled the "Great American AI Act," the document was introduced for public discussion by Republican Jay Obernolte and Democrat Lori Trahan. Under the bill, developers of the most powerful and complex AI systems will be required to regularly inform federal agencies about their operational processes. This was reported by Ixbt.com report .

The document requires companies to develop plans to reduce serious cybersecurity risks and allow external audit inspections. Additionally, the Center for Artificial Intelligence Standards and Innovation (CAISI) is planned to be established within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the US Department of Commerce. This center will evaluate advanced models for three years, but its $300 million funding must be separately approved by Congress.

The most controversial aspect of the bill is the preemption mechanism, where federal regulation overrides local state laws. This could lead to the repeal of stricter norms adopted in certain states. According to the authors, the goal is to maintain a balance between safety and technological development and to implement uniform rules across the country.

However, consumer protection organizations like Public Citizen have sharply criticized the initiative, calling it "dangerous." They believe the bill does not pay sufficient attention to issues such as algorithmic bias, fraud, and deepfakes. Critics are also concerned that the law could strengthen the position of major tech giants like OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Anthropic, shielding them from stricter state-level oversight.

Artificial IntelligenceUSALegislationTechnologyGoogle
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