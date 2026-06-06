Trump Administration May Become Shareholder in OpenAI

·51·Technology
Trump Administration May Become Shareholder in OpenAI

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is negotiating deals with artificial intelligence (AI) companies to ensure "the American people can benefit from AI success." Although Trump did not name specific companies, CNBC reported that the Trump administration is discussing a state stake in OpenAI. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to reports, this stake could be used to form a "Public Wealth Fund" proposed by OpenAI. Under the company's plan, fund revenues would be distributed directly to citizens, allowing people to benefit from AI growth regardless of their initial capital. Bloomberg noted that Trump supported this idea, emphasizing that the American people should become partners in these companies.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been discussing the idea of state ownership in major AI companies since early 2025. This aligns with Trump's interest in state equity in profitable firms. For instance, last year the US government purchased a 10% stake in Intel, the chipmaker facing financial difficulties.

This idea is generating interest on both sides of the political aisle. Senator Bernie Sanders proposed imposing a one-time 50% tax on companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI (part of SpaceX). According to Sanders, this tax should be paid in shares and ensure that the trillions of dollars generated by AI serve everyone.

However, the initiative is not without criticism. David Sacks, Trump's former advisor on AI and cryptocurrencies, warned that this idea could lead to excessive merging of corporations and the government. Former Microsoft employee Dare Obasanjo suggested on social media that these moves are laying the groundwork for a government bailout of OpenAI.

OpenAIDonald TrumpArtificial IntelligenceSam AltmanUSA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledCase with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledToday, 18:29WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesWWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesToday, 18:24Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaSemiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaToday, 18:20Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleSriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleToday, 17:59Yandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsYandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsToday, 16:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body