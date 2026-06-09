Apple Unveils iOS 27 and iPadOS 27: Liquid Glass and Siri AI

·9·Technology
Apple Unveils iOS 27 and iPadOS 27: Liquid Glass and Siri AI

At the WWDC conference, Apple showcased its new operating systems, iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. Early developer betas have already been released, with public beta testing starting next month and the final release scheduled for autumn. The main updates for both platforms are the Apple Intelligence ecosystem and the next-generation Siri AI assistant. The voice assistant now has a dedicated app and is more deeply integrated with the system. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Apple has also made significant changes to design. The company expanded the Liquid Glass concept, allowing users to manually adjust interface transparency. Visual effects have been improved, element contrast increased, and app icons have become more detailed and crisp. iOS 27 focuses heavily on performance: apps open 30% faster, and AirDrop file transfer times are reduced by up to 80%.

The Mail app has been enhanced with a smart search system, while VoiceOver has learned to provide detailed image descriptions and generate automatic subtitles for videos for visually impaired users. A key update is the expansion of iCloud Shared Albums. Android and Windows users can now join family albums and upload full-quality media files.

iPadOS 27 focuses primarily on content creation. Users can quickly create slideshows from photos and videos and export them in video format. Additionally, the speed of working with external storage devices (flash drives and hard disks) has increased several-fold. Apple Maps Flyover mode has become more detailed, and the GymKit feature now allows connecting to sports equipment not only via Apple Watch but also through iPhone and the new AirPods Pro 3.

AppleiOS 27iPadOS 27Siri AITechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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