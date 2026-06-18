Famous TV Host Karamo Brown Introduces AI Clone

Karamo Brown, the popular star of Netflix's "Queer Eye" and renowned coach, has taken a bold step into the world of technology by launching a new wellness app called Kē. The main feature of this project is that it allows users to communicate with a digital clone of Karamo Brown created using AI. This was reported by Techcrunch.com, news reports.

The app was developed over a period of a year and a half and covers Karamo Brown's personal expertise in areas such as fitness, proper nutrition, meditation, and breaking bad habits. According to TechCrunch, the Kē app creates personalized workout plans based on the user's home gym equipment and work schedule.

Digital Clone and Personal Development

The "AI Karamo" feature, created in collaboration with the startup Delphi, is the most attention-grabbing aspect. This digital replica was trained on hundreds of Brown's interviews, podcasts, and videos, enabling it to communicate with users in real time. It even delivers advice in the host's own voice.

Karamo Brown noted that his close friends and sister sometimes seek advice from this AI clone when they cannot reach him. Similar technology was previously implemented by famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger using the Delphi platform.

The app emphasizes not only physical but also mental health. It includes meditation videos for various emotional states and a community section where users can share experiences. Additionally, the AI chatbot can suggest recipes based on the products available in the user's home.

AI and Celebrity Concerns

Currently, many stars, including actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine, are licensing their voices in partnership with ElevenLabs. However, this trend is not welcomed by all celebrities. Many artists are opposing the unauthorized use of their likeness and voice.

Furthermore, experts are expressing concern about fans becoming overly attached to AI chatbots (parasocial relationships). Addressing this, Brown stated that the Kē app is not intended to replace human interaction, but rather to serve as a tool that encourages people to seek real-life help.

Individual fitness and nutrition plans;

Real-time communication with an AI consultant;

Meditations supporting mental health;

Social support groups.

Such apps are becoming increasingly popular among users in Uzbekistan. Although Kē currently operates primarily in English, its AI algorithms represent a new stage in promoting personal development and a healthy lifestyle.