Base Power begins tackling crisis in the largest US energy grid

Base Power, a promising US energy startup, has begun selling its large-scale home battery systems in Illinois. This move not only expands the company's reach but also marks its first entry into the territory of PJM Interconnection, the country's largest electrical grid operator. This region has recently been facing a severe energy shortage due to the rapid proliferation of data-centers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The region managed by PJM, including Northern Virginia, is one of the most densely populated areas for data-centers in the world. As a result of a lack of new energy sources and rising demand, wholesale electricity prices in the region have nearly doubled over the past year. According to Canary Media, the situation has reached a point where AEP, one of the largest utility providers in the region, is threatening to exit the market.

Virtual power plants and innovative approaches

Base Power was founded two years ago in Texas, with its core concept focused on creating a virtual power plant based on residential batteries. The batteries offered by the company start at 25 kWh, which is larger than many competitors' products on the market. Crucially, Base Power does not just sell the batteries; it requires customers to purchase electricity directly from them.

In Illinois, the rates offered by the company are 25 percent cheaper than those of the local provider, ComEd. This is beneficial for both consumers and grid stability. The startup charges the batteries when electricity is cheap and deploys stored power when grid load increases and energy shortages occur.

Bypassing bureaucratic hurdles

PJM operator had halted the review of applications for connecting new energy sources to the grid in 2022 and only resumed the process in April of this year. However, thanks to its business model, Base Power is managing to bypass these bureaucratic queues. Company founder and CEO Zach Dell explains that because the batteries are installed directly in homes—at existing connection points—there is no need to wait for new inter-grid connection permits.

The company's growth rate is attracting the attention of major investors. In October, it raised $1 billion in an investment round led by Addition, following earlier investments of $200 million from giants such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Valor Equity Partners. Currently, Base Power has over 500 MWh of energy storage capacity in Texas alone and plans to expand this experience nationwide.

This project could serve as an important model for meeting the growing needs of energy shortages and data-centers, not just in the US but globally. The contribution of private homes to overall grid stability will help reduce dependence on traditional power plants in the future.