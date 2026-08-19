José Mourinho Discusses His Return to Real Madrid and His Controversial Statements

·1·Sport
José Mourinho Discusses His Return to Real Madrid and His Controversial Statements

Renowned coach José Mourinho gave his first interview to the media since returning as Real Madrid head coach. In an interview with Josep Pedrerol on the "El Chiringuito" show, the Portuguese coach opened up about his new chapter at the Spanish giants, the challenges ahead and his approach to working at one of the most demanding clubs in the world. He stressed that he had not arrived with empty promises or a list of guaranteed targets, expressing his position in one phrase: "I came with everything I have." Goal.com reports this.

According to information reported by international sources such as Ixbt.com and Goal.com, Mourinho explained his state of mind and attitude toward the club at the beginning of the interview: "I came with my love for Real Madrid, the responsibility that the club places on you and the enthusiasm of a boy who has not won anything yet. Promising things as I did 20 years ago is not my style. If you ask me whether I have dreams, the answer is yes, I have dreams." The coach's words sparked great interest among the team's fans.

The Coach's Transformation and Personal Evolution

The coach admitted that he had matured considerably over the years, both personally and professionally, while retaining his true nature. He spoke about his character: "I have changed a lot. I believe that DNA is still there. Of course, I cannot hide myself or try to be someone else, but I have become more mature, less emotional and better able to control myself." According to him, many years of experience and the lessons learned from his mistakes laid the foundation for his professional development.

Mourinho said that he does not dwell too much on past mistakes, because looking back and grieving does not move a person forward. "Learning from experience is another matter. I am convinced that the more experience you gain as a coach and the more situations you encounter that resemble those you have faced before, the better a professional you become," he added in the interview.

José MourinhoReal MadridFootballEl ChiringuitoLa Liga
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