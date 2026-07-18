Significantly more silver discovered in the Sun than expected

A group of European and Indian astrophysicists has made an unexpected discovery while studying the internal structure of the Sun. New research results reveal that the amount of silver in our star is approximately 55 percent higher than previously estimated. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This scientific conclusion was formed using a new three-dimensional (3D) model reflecting the Sun's internal structure. According to the publication ixbt.com, this discovery is expected to resolve one of the long-standing puzzles in the world of astronomy. The issue is that scientists have long been unable to explain the differences between the composition of the Sun and ancient meteorites.

The solution to the scientific contradiction

Approximately 4.6 billion years ago, the Sun and the planets of the solar system, including the oldest meteorites, were formed from a single cloud of gas and dust. Theoretically, their chemical composition should have been identical. However, previous measurements showed that the silver concentration in the Sun was much lower than in primitive meteorites—chondrites.

The newly developed model accounts for complex processes such as the movement of matter between solar layers and the interaction of atoms with radiation. This allowed researchers to analyze the solar spectrum more accurately. As a result, it was proven that the amount of silver in the Sun is actually almost identical to the levels found in meteorites.

A new stage in exploring the secrets of the universe

Scientists state that this discovery is of great importance for understanding the formation process of heavy elements not only in our star but throughout the entire universe. How metals like silver accumulate in the cosmos and influence stellar evolution will now be studied based on new approaches.

Researchers plan to apply this methodology to study other stars in the future. This could fundamentally change our understanding of the origin of chemical elements in the universe and their distribution across galaxies. For amateur astronomers and science enthusiasts, this information will also serve to enrich knowledge about the history of the universe's formation.