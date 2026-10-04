Murod Nazarov revealed what kind of car he drives (video)

In an interview with Jahongir Latipov, the host of the «Pulnews» show and blogger, well-known entrepreneur Murod Nazarov was asked which car he drives.

When asked, «What kind of car does Murod Nazarov drive?», the entrepreneur stated that he has recently been using a Chevrolet Tahoe.

«Lately, I’ve been riding in a Tahoe. When I visited America, I noticed they drive big cars there. I liked it. Riding in a spacious car is more comfortable now. It's a bit rugged, but I don't drive it myself. I used to drive, but I haven't driven a car myself for seven or eight years. I have a driver, and we travel together,» Murod Nazarov said.

After that, he was asked why he specifically chose the Tahoe and why he doesn't drive a Gelandewagen or a Rolls-Royce.

«I have a Gelandewagen. But I drive it rarely, maybe once a week somewhere when I feel like venting off some steam. As for myself, I ride in the Tahoe. The interior is spacious, and I comfortably sit in the back,» the entrepreneur replied.

Following the conversation, social media users also paid attention to Murod Nazarov's choice. Some observers expressed admiration for the entrepreneur and wished that they could also afford such cars.

If you were in Murod Nazarov's place, what kind of car would you drive? Leave your thoughts in the comments.