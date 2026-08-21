Qatar Airways Becomes the First Airline in the World to Operate a Starlink-Equipped Boeing 787-9
As digital technologies rapidly advance in aviation, Qatar Airways has become the first airline in the world to begin using Starlink on its wide-body Boeing 787-9 aircraft. According to Ixbt.com, the move marks an important milestone for the airline’s fleet, giving passengers access to high-speed internet in the sky just as they have on the ground. As Ixbt.com reports .
As part of the process, the company also completed the installation of Starlink on all of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft. This brought the total number of wide-body aircraft equipped with the technology to 150. The airline plans to continue its rollout and fully modernize all Boeing 787 aircraft by the end of 2026.
Record-Breaking Modernization SpeedQatar Airways had previously equipped its Boeing 777 fleet with Starlink in a record time of just nine months, and its Airbus A350 aircraft in eight months. The carrier now operates the world’s largest Starlink-enabled fleet across its Boeing 777, Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 fleets. The wide-body aircraft installation program is already more than 83% complete.
The introduction of modern satellite internet allows passengers to communicate without restrictions, manage work tasks and watch content during flights. The free Wi-Fi network reportedly offers speeds of up to 500 Megabit per second. This enables everyone on board to fully meet their everyday digital needs.
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