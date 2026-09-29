Decisive hours in the Middle East: Iran and the US may reach a truce through Qatar

Long-awaited diplomatic negotiations to resolve the acute military-political crisis in the Middle East have entered a decisive phase. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran has held detailed discussions with Qatari mediators on ways to resolve the regional conflict and meet Iran's conditions. According to Reuters, US and Iranian delegations held separate closed-door negotiations in Doha on Monday through mediating countries.

Iran's Press TV, citing Araghchi's statement, emphasized that official Washington's response is expected to be delivered to Tehran through Qatari mediators as early as tomorrow. As known, Iran had proposed a 7-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping in exchange for lifting restrictions on oil exports and the naval blockade; although US President Donald Trump openly rejected this proposal, Tehran is awaiting the final official response. Meanwhile, free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the main artery of global trade, has completely stopped.

«Qatari mediation, the 7-day plan, and the Hormuz blockade»: 5 key points of the negotiations

The most important official evidence regarding the closed diplomatic contacts between Iran and the US: