Portugal's first match without Cristiano Ronaldo and an intense clash with Denmark

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Portugal's first match without Cristiano Ronaldo and an intense clash with Denmark

In the world of football, the shadow of any star looms large, but the Portugal national team, taking the pitch without Cristiano Ronaldo, treated fans to a goal-fest and a match rich in intense battles. The game between Denmark and Portugal was defined by the hosts' attacking play and defensive gaps. As reported by Goal.com, the match featured four goals and numerous dangerous chances, ultimately ending in a 4-2 victory for the Portuguese. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Before the match, coach Jorge Jesus emphasized that he was ready to start a new chapter in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era and that his conscience was clear regarding this decision. Nevertheless, even without stepping onto the pitch, the persona of CR7 remained the main topic of discussion. In particular, Rafael Leão, who was entrusted by the coach with the legendary number 7 jersey, played under immense pressure.

Rafael Leão's test in the number 7 shirt

For AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, this match was a unique test. Throughout the game, he showcased both his brilliant moments and his clumsy errors. In the opening minutes, he cut inside from the wing and came close to scoring, but he squandered favorable opportunities and lost possession in decisive moments.

As a result, in the 63rd minute, the head coach substituted him for Trincão. Despite this, appearing in an official match under the number 7 for the first time without Cristiano Ronaldo was seen as a significant signal of future changes.

Rasmus Højlund's famous celebration

One of the most memorable moments of the match was the celebration by Danish striker Rasmus Højlund after his goal. In the 53rd minute, he leveled the score at 2-2, leaving fans stunned. Højlund jumped in his own unique way, mimicking the famous “siuuum” celebration belonging to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Napoli forward had previously used this style and openly stated that CR7 is his idol. Although this gesture sparked various debates among fans and experts, Højlund brought great value to his team with his activity on the pitch and his goal. Such bright events during the match once again showed how interesting the post-Ronaldo era will be.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalDenmarkRafael LeãoRasmus Højlund
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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