China Successfully Refuels BeiDou Satellite in Space

China has tested revolutionary technology in space, successfully performing an in-orbit refueling operation for a BeiDou navigation satellite moving in high Earth orbit. According to ixbt.com, details of this complex operation, which took place in February of this year, have only now been made public. This achievement will significantly reduce the costs of maintaining orbital constellations and extend the service life of spacecraft several times over. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that during the successful test, a special service vehicle approached the BeiDou satellite and transferred liquid fuel. Experts explain that the experiment used a long-term chemical fuel type that does not require complex cooling systems and can be stored for years. This significantly simplifies storage and handling processes in space conditions.

The importance of refueling in space

Currently, satellites consume vast amounts of resources not only during launch but also while performing their duties. In particular, fuel is essential for maneuvers to correct orbital trajectories, maintain the orientation and position of the space object, and prevent dangerous collisions.

Practice shows that even if a satellite's solar panels, electronics, and other primary systems are working perfectly, the device is forced to cease operations as soon as its fuel reserves are depleted. Previously, such situations required launching a new satellite, which incurred enormous financial costs.

Complex technical process and future prospects

Refueling technology in orbital conditions requires extremely high precision and complex engineering solutions. First, the service vehicle must autonomously identify the target, fully synchronize its speed and trajectory, and then perform the docking without any leaks in microgravity conditions.

If this technology is further developed, a single service vehicle could potentially refuel multiple satellites in the future. This, in turn, will significantly reduce the costs of managing large orbital constellations.

As a reminder, BeiDou is China's global satellite navigation system, comparable to the US GPS, Europe's Galileo, and Russia's GLONASS, and is widely used for both civilian and military purposes.