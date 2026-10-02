Remarkable Phenomenon: Chile's desert bursts into bloom after heavy rains

A large part of Chile's Atacama Desert has burst into colorful bloom following heavy rains, Associated Press reports. Millions of seeds and bulbs have sprouted and bloomed in what is considered the driest non-polar desert in the world.

Reports indicate that earlier this year, heavy precipitation was observed in Atacama due to the El Nino weather phenomenon. Some seeds and bulbs had remained dormant beneath the soil for decades.

According to the National Forestry Corporation of Chile, over 200 plant species have bloomed in the area. Plants such as red and yellow nanyuca, purple flowers, white suspiro, orange tersopelo, and garra de leon have transformed the desert landscape.

In July and August, some areas received up to 160–190 millimeters of rain. This was one of the highest figures recorded since observations began in the 1950s.

The desert area that bloomed this year spans approximately 17,000 square kilometers. CONAF stated that this could be the most extensive and intense flowering season since 1997.

It is expected that nearly 300,000 tourists will visit the region by November to see the blooming desert.